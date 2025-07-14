TCS expects a rebound after Q1 miss. The Street isn't convinced

TCS bagged deals with a total contract value of $9.4 billion, up 13.2% year-on-year, aided primarily by cost optimization projects. But the problem of strong deals not translating into growth, implying weak revenue conversion, persisted in Q1 FY26 as well. While this issue is not unique to TCS, it is troubling for sure. “Decline of $50 million+ clients by 9 (6% of the base) in the past four quarters– the highest ever–suggests the challenge is secular. Client-specific decline, such as at Deutsche Bank, might be impacting it too. Understandably, investors worry that TCS is losing wallet share to competition," said a 10 July JM Financial Institutional Securities Ltd report.