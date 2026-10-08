TCS Q2 dividend amount announcement today: How's dividend yield of IT bellwether? Data details, dividend history here

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is set to announce its Q2 FY27 financial results today, Thursday, 8 October 2026, after market hours, with investors also keeping a close eye on the IT major’s dividend payout. The company’s board is expected to consider a second interim dividend along with the quarterly results.

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TCS has a long-standing dividend track record, having declared 96 dividends since 28 October 2004. Over the past 12 months, the IT major has declared total dividends of ₹111 per share.

At the TCS share price of ₹2,104 as of 9:08 AM, the dividend yield is around 5.28%, according to Trendlyne data. The yield has become increasingly relevant for investors as TCS shares have faced a sharp correction this year, raising questions over whether the stock's dividend payout can offer downside support.

TCS dividend history: What the company has paid recently TCS paid an interim dividend of ₹12 in July 2026, followed by a final dividend of ₹31 in May 2026. Earlier, in January 2026, the company declared a ₹46 special dividend along with an ₹11 interim dividend.

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TCS dividend history (Trendlyne data)

The company had also paid interim dividends of ₹11 each in October 2025 and July 2025, while the final dividend for FY25 stood at ₹30 per share.

The latest dividend history shows that TCS has consistently returned cash to shareholders through regular interim and final dividends, with occasional special payouts.

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The 14 October 2026, record date has already been set for the upcoming interim dividend, although the dividend amount is yet to be announced.

Is TCS's 5% dividend yield attractive? While a dividend yield of more than 5% may appear attractive for an established large-cap IT stock, some market participants believe investors should look beyond the headline yield and assess what it signals about TCS's growth prospects.

Mohit Gulati, Managing Partner at ITI Alternatives, said a 5% yield on TCS should not necessarily be viewed as a reward for investors, arguing that it reflects the stock's sharp correction.

“A 5% yield on TCS isn't a reward. It's a warning sign," said Gulati.

Gulati pointed out that the yield appears attractive largely because TCS shares have fallen about a third this year, rather than because the company has suddenly become a significantly better income investment.

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According to him, TCS's high payout policy made more sense when the IT services industry was generating substantial cash and had fewer avenues for deploying capital. However, he believes the investment debate has now shifted towards the company's ability to adapt to the AI-led transformation of the technology industry.

TCS dividend vs growth: What investors need to watch Gulati argued that investors are unlikely to buy TCS primarily for its dividend in the current environment. Instead, the key question is whether the company can remain relevant as AI reshapes traditional IT services.

He said TCS should consider reducing its payout and deploying more capital towards acquisitions in AI, data and platforms to strengthen its positioning in the emerging technology landscape.

“If TCS wants a growth multiple back, it has to show future readiness now,” Gulati said, adding that consistently returning cash to shareholders could raise questions about whether the company has enough attractive opportunities to reinvest for growth.

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The upcoming dividend announcement will therefore be watched not just for the quantum of the payout and the resulting yield, but also as an indicator of TCS's broader capital allocation strategy. For investors, the key question is whether the current yield provides a cushion against further downside—or whether the higher yield is simply a consequence of the stock's prolonged correction and muted growth expectations.

Is it attractive for long-term investors? Further, Gaurav Arora, Head of Research at SAHI, said TCS’s recent correction, with the stock down around 35% in 2026, has made its dividend yield more attractive. At the current price of around ₹2,100, the trailing dividend yield is above 5%, at roughly 5.3%. However, this includes the one-off ₹46 special dividend. Excluding the special payout, the recurring dividend yield is closer to 3–3.5%, which remains meaningful for a large-cap IT stock.

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Arora said investors are increasingly evaluating TCS not just for growth, but also for its overall shareholder return profile. The company’s strong cash generation and consistent, gradually rising dividend history provide confidence in the sustainability of its payouts.

However, he cautioned that dividend yield alone does not tell the full investment story. Investors also need to assess whether TCS’s current valuation adequately factors in slower growth, margin pressure and the disruption risks posed by AI.

For long-term investors expecting a recovery in TCS’s growth trajectory, Arora said the dividend could provide a “paid-to-wait” cushion, offering income support as the company undergoes a cyclical reset. However, he stressed that the dividend should not be viewed as the primary investment thesis for the stock.

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Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight ...Read More ✕ Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight years of experience in journalism and content creation, she has honed her skills in data-driven reporting and market analysis. Her focus is on monitoring stock trends, initial public offerings (IPOs), corporate news, policy shifts, and larger economic trends that affect investors and market players.



At LiveMint, Dhanya consistently writes and produces articles that make complex financial topics accessible to readers. She keeps a close eye on equity markets, commodities, and macroeconomic indicators, assisting audiences in comprehending how global and domestic events influence investment perspectives. Her stories frequently underscore emerging trends within sectors, the IPO market, company earnings results, and market strategies pertinent to both retail and institutional investors.



Before her tenure at LiveMint, Dhanya accumulated a wealth of professional experience at various companies, including MintGenie, Informist, Cogenics, Chary Publications, KPMG, and the Royal Bank of Scotland. These positions allowed her to establish a solid foundation in financial research, reporting, and content creation.



Throughout her career, she has explored numerous subjects such as trading strategies, commodities, IPOs, wealth generation, corporate profits, and macroeconomic indicators. Her background in both financial journalism and corporate settings has given her the ability to tackle stories with analytical rigor while ensuring clarity for her audience. Through her contributions, Dhanya strives to deliver insightful, trustworthy, and investor-centric financial content.