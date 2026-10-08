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TCS Q2 dividend amount announcement today: How's dividend yield of IT bellwether? Data details, dividend history here

TCS will announce its Q2 FY27 results and interim dividend on 8 October 2026. While a 5% yield might seem appealing, analysts warn it's a sign of stock decline, emphasizing the importance of TCS adapting to AI trends rather than just relying on dividends.

Dhanya Nagasundaram
Published8 Oct 2026, 10:23 AM IST
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TCS Q2 dividend amount announcement today
TCS Q2 dividend amount announcement today(Photo: AI generated )
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Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is set to announce its Q2 FY27 financial results today, Thursday, 8 October 2026, after market hours, with investors also keeping a close eye on the IT major’s dividend payout. The company’s board is expected to consider a second interim dividend along with the quarterly results.

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TCS has a long-standing dividend track record, having declared 96 dividends since 28 October 2004. Over the past 12 months, the IT major has declared total dividends of 111 per share.

At the TCS share price of 2,104 as of 9:08 AM, the dividend yield is around 5.28%, according to Trendlyne data. The yield has become increasingly relevant for investors as TCS shares have faced a sharp correction this year, raising questions over whether the stock's dividend payout can offer downside support.

Also Read | TCS Q2 results 2026 today: Should you buy IT giant stock ahead of earnings?

TCS dividend history: What the company has paid recently

TCS paid an interim dividend of 12 in July 2026, followed by a final dividend of 31 in May 2026. Earlier, in January 2026, the company declared a 46 special dividend along with an 11 interim dividend.

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TCS dividend history (Trendlyne data)

The company had also paid interim dividends of 11 each in October 2025 and July 2025, while the final dividend for FY25 stood at 30 per share.

The latest dividend history shows that TCS has consistently returned cash to shareholders through regular interim and final dividends, with occasional special payouts.

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The 14 October 2026, record date has already been set for the upcoming interim dividend, although the dividend amount is yet to be announced.

Is TCS's 5% dividend yield attractive?

While a dividend yield of more than 5% may appear attractive for an established large-cap IT stock, some market participants believe investors should look beyond the headline yield and assess what it signals about TCS's growth prospects.

Mohit Gulati, Managing Partner at ITI Alternatives, said a 5% yield on TCS should not necessarily be viewed as a reward for investors, arguing that it reflects the stock's sharp correction.

“A 5% yield on TCS isn't a reward. It's a warning sign," said Gulati.

Gulati pointed out that the yield appears attractive largely because TCS shares have fallen about a third this year, rather than because the company has suddenly become a significantly better income investment.

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According to him, TCS's high payout policy made more sense when the IT services industry was generating substantial cash and had fewer avenues for deploying capital. However, he believes the investment debate has now shifted towards the company's ability to adapt to the AI-led transformation of the technology industry.

Also Read | TCS share price performance today: How's IT stock faring ahead of Q2 results

TCS dividend vs growth: What investors need to watch

Gulati argued that investors are unlikely to buy TCS primarily for its dividend in the current environment. Instead, the key question is whether the company can remain relevant as AI reshapes traditional IT services.

He said TCS should consider reducing its payout and deploying more capital towards acquisitions in AI, data and platforms to strengthen its positioning in the emerging technology landscape.

“If TCS wants a growth multiple back, it has to show future readiness now,” Gulati said, adding that consistently returning cash to shareholders could raise questions about whether the company has enough attractive opportunities to reinvest for growth.

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The upcoming dividend announcement will therefore be watched not just for the quantum of the payout and the resulting yield, but also as an indicator of TCS's broader capital allocation strategy. For investors, the key question is whether the current yield provides a cushion against further downside—or whether the higher yield is simply a consequence of the stock's prolonged correction and muted growth expectations.

Is it attractive for long-term investors?

Further, Gaurav Arora, Head of Research at SAHI, said TCS’s recent correction, with the stock down around 35% in 2026, has made its dividend yield more attractive. At the current price of around 2,100, the trailing dividend yield is above 5%, at roughly 5.3%. However, this includes the one-off 46 special dividend. Excluding the special payout, the recurring dividend yield is closer to 3–3.5%, which remains meaningful for a large-cap IT stock.

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Arora said investors are increasingly evaluating TCS not just for growth, but also for its overall shareholder return profile. The company’s strong cash generation and consistent, gradually rising dividend history provide confidence in the sustainability of its payouts.

However, he cautioned that dividend yield alone does not tell the full investment story. Investors also need to assess whether TCS’s current valuation adequately factors in slower growth, margin pressure and the disruption risks posed by AI.

For long-term investors expecting a recovery in TCS’s growth trajectory, Arora said the dividend could provide a “paid-to-wait” cushion, offering income support as the company undergoes a cyclical reset. However, he stressed that the dividend should not be viewed as the primary investment thesis for the stock.

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Also Read | TCS Q2 preview: Results 2026 today; here's expectations, dividend schedule

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

Dhanya Nagasundaram

Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight ...Read More

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