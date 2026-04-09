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TCS Q4 Results: Board declares final dividend of ₹31 per share. Details here

Tata Consultancy Services announced a final dividend of 31 per share for FY26, along with its March quarter performance.

A Ksheerasagar
Published9 Apr 2026, 04:14 PM IST
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TCS Q4 Results: Board declares final dividend of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>31 per share. Details here
TCS Q4 Results: Board declares final dividend of ₹31 per share. Details here(REUTERS)
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Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), India’s largest IT services company, announced a final dividend of 31 per share for FY26, along with its March quarter performance.

The tech giant said that its Board of Directors has recommended a final dividend of 31 per equity share.

“The Board of Directors, at its meeting held today, has recommended a final dividend of 31 per equity share of 1 each of the company. The dividend shall be paid on the third day from the conclusion of the 31st Annual General Meeting, subject to shareholders’ approval,” TCS said in its regulatory filing.

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Earlier in January, the Tata Group company paid a dividend of 57 per share, which included a special dividend of 46 and an interim dividend of 11 per share.

In the past 12 months, TCS has declared an equity dividend amounting to 109 per share. The company has declared 93 dividends since October 28, 2004, as per Trendlyne data.

(more to come)

About the Author

A Ksheerasagar

Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial m...Read More

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