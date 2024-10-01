TCS share are down by -0.05%, Nifty up by 0.13%

TCS Share Price Today on : At 01 Oct 11:02 today, TCS shares are trading at price ₹4266.2, -0.05% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹84381.03, up by 0.1%. The stock has hit a high of ₹4288.05 and a low of ₹4255 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 4283.24 10 4336.16 20 4414.84 50 4382.65 100 4139.07 300 4020.38

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹4292.02, ₹4314.73, & ₹4330.72, whereas it has key support levels at ₹4253.32, ₹4237.33, & ₹4214.62.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for TCS was -74.15% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 50.75% .The current P/E of the stock is at 33.11 & P/B is at 16.75.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 3.14% with a target price of ₹4400.00.

The company has a 71.77% promoter holding, 6.13% MF holding, & 12.35% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 5.98% in march to 6.13% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 12.70% in march to 12.35% in the june quarter.