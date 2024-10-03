TCS share are down by -1.66%, Nifty down by -1.52%

TCS Share Price Today on : At 03 Oct 12:00 today, TCS shares are trading at price ₹4214.95, -1.66% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹82968.56, down by -1.54%. The stock has hit a high of ₹4277.95 and a low of ₹4209.3 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 4286.19 10 4289.97 20 4390.92 50 4381.96 100 4145.29 300 4027.51

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹4308.12, ₹4328.33, & ₹4360.92, whereas it has key support levels at ₹4255.32, ₹4222.73, & ₹4202.52.

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for TCS was -33.88% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 50.75% .The current P/E of the stock is at 33.26 & P/B is at 16.82.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 5.62% with a target price of ₹4452.00.

The company has a 71.77% promoter holding, 6.13% MF holding, & 12.35% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 5.98% in march to 6.13% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 12.70% in march to 12.35% in the june quarter.