TCS share are up by 0.84%, Nifty up by 0.42%

TCS Share Price Today on 04-10-2024: On the last trading day, TCS opened at 4225 and closed at 4267.95. The stock reached a high of 4279.05 and had a low of 4225. This indicates a positive movement in TCS's stock price throughout the day.

Livemint
Published4 Oct 2024, 11:10 AM IST
TCS Share Price Today Live Updates
TCS Share Price Today Live Updates

TCS Share Price Today on : At 04 Oct 11:10 today, TCS shares are trading at price 4267.95, 0.84% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 82733.24, up by 0.29%. The stock has hit a high of 4279.05 and a low of 4225 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
54286.19
104289.97
204390.92
504381.96
1004145.29
3004029.62

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 4272.3, 4310.15, & 4341.3, whereas it has key support levels at 4203.3, 4172.15, & 4134.3.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for TCS was -37.70% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 50.75% .The current P/E of the stock is at 32.83 & P/B is at 16.61.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 4.69% with a target price of 4468.00.

The company has a 71.77% promoter holding, 6.13% MF holding, & 12.35% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 5.98% in march to 6.13% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 12.70% in march to 12.35% in the june quarter.

TCS share price has gained 0.84% today to trade at 4267.95 in resonance with its peers. Its peers such as are also on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.42% & 0.29% each respectively.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:4 Oct 2024, 11:10 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsTCS share are up by 0.84%, Nifty up by 0.42%

Most Active Stocks

Axis Bank share price

1,188.60
11:11 AM | 4 OCT 2024
13.15 (1.12%)

Tata Steel share price

168.35
11:11 AM | 4 OCT 2024
1.4 (0.84%)

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation share price

298.10
11:11 AM | 4 OCT 2024
6 (2.05%)

Tata Motors share price

938.70
11:11 AM | 4 OCT 2024
12.7 (1.37%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Home First Finance Company India share price

1,247.40
11:09 AM | 4 OCT 2024
65.2 (5.52%)

VIP Industries share price

551.05
11:09 AM | 4 OCT 2024
28 (5.35%)

Aptus Value Housing Finance India share price

357.55
11:09 AM | 4 OCT 2024
16.75 (4.91%)

JK Paper share price

484.20
11:09 AM | 4 OCT 2024
21.35 (4.61%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    77,575.00100.00
    Chennai
    77,581.00100.00
    Delhi
    77,733.00100.00
    Kolkata
    77,585.00100.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.88/L0.13
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.