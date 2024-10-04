TCS share are up by 0.84%, Nifty up by 0.42%

TCS Share Price Today on 04-10-2024: On the last trading day, TCS opened at ₹ 4225 and closed at ₹ 4267.95. The stock reached a high of ₹ 4279.05 and had a low of ₹ 4225. This indicates a positive movement in TCS's stock price throughout the day.

TCS Share Price Today on : At 04 Oct 11:10 today, TCS shares are trading at price ₹4267.95, 0.84% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹82733.24, up by 0.29%. The stock has hit a high of ₹4279.05 and a low of ₹4225 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50 days SMA

Days Simple Moving Average 5 4286.19 10 4289.97 20 4390.92 50 4381.96 100 4145.29 300 4029.62

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹4272.3, ₹4310.15, & ₹4341.3, whereas it has key support levels at ₹4203.3, ₹4172.15, & ₹4134.3.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for TCS was -37.70% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 50.75% .The current P/E of the stock is at 32.83 & P/B is at 16.61.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 4.69% with a target price of ₹4468.00.

The company has a 71.77% promoter holding, 6.13% MF holding, & 12.35% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 5.98% in march to 6.13% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 12.70% in march to 12.35% in the june quarter.