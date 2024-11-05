TCS Share Price Today on 05-11-2024: TCS share price are up by 0.15%, Nifty down by -0.54%

TCS Share Price Today on 05-11-2024: On the last trading day, TCS (Tata Consultancy Services) opened at ₹ 3950 and closed at ₹ 3968.3. The stock reached a high of ₹ 3985.5 and a low of ₹ 3947.35 during the day.

TCS Share Price Today on 05-11-2024: At 05 Nov 12:01 today, TCS shares are trading at price ₹3968.3, 0.15% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹78354.3, down by -0.54%. The stock has hit a high of ₹3985.5 and a low of ₹3947.35 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 4042.49 10 4047.94 20 4110.56 50 4291.45 100 4209.67 300 4068.45

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹4000.12, ₹4035.33, & ₹4078.77, whereas it has key support levels at ₹3921.47, ₹3878.03, & ₹3842.82.

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for TCS was -75.51% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 50.75% & ROA of 31.78% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 30.30 & P/B is at 14.13.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 14.73% with a target price of ₹4553.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 5.96% MF holding, & 12.66% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 6.13% in june to 5.96% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 12.35% in june to 12.66% in the september quarter.