TCS Share Price Today on 06-11-2024: TCS share price are up by 3.81%, Nifty up by 0.85%

TCS Share Price Today on 06-11-2024: At 06 Nov 13:00 today, TCS shares are trading at price ₹4122.9, 3.81% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹80203.27, up by 0.91%. The stock has hit a high of ₹4128 and a low of ₹3977 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,20,300 days SMA & lower than the 50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,20,300 days SMA & face resistance at 50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 4042.49 10 4047.94 20 4110.56 50 4291.45 100 4209.67 300 4070.45

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹3990.3, ₹4010.6, & ₹4035.2, whereas it has key support levels at ₹3945.4, ₹3920.8, & ₹3900.5.

TCS Share Price Today

Till 1 PM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for TCS was 28.68% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Initial signs of a trend reversal are evident following the recent downtrend..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 50.75% & ROA of 31.78% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 30.35 & P/B is at 14.16.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 10.43% with a target price of ₹4553.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 5.96% MF holding, & 12.66% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 6.13% in june to 5.96% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 12.35% in june to 12.66% in the september quarter.