TCS Share Price Today on 06-11-2024: TCS share price are up by 3.81%, Nifty up by 0.85%

Livemint

TCS Share Price Today on 06-11-2024: On the last trading day, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) opened at 4000.05 and closed at 4122.90. The stock reached a high of 4128 and a low of 3977 during the trading session. This indicates a positive performance, with the stock closing higher than its opening price and showing a notable range between the high and low points.

TCSShare Price Today on 06-11-2024

TCS Share Price Today on 06-11-2024: At 06 Nov 13:00 today, TCS shares are trading at price 4122.9, 3.81% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 80203.27, up by 0.91%. The stock has hit a high of 4128 and a low of 3977 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,20,300 days SMA & lower than the 50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,20,300 days SMA & face resistance at 50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
54042.49
104047.94
204110.56
504291.45
1004209.67
3004070.45

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 3990.3, 4010.6, & 4035.2, whereas it has key support levels at 3945.4, 3920.8, & 3900.5.

TCS Share Price Today

Till 1 PM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for TCS was 28.68% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Initial signs of a trend reversal are evident following the recent downtrend..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 50.75% & ROA of 31.78% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 30.35 & P/B is at 14.16.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 10.43% with a target price of 4553.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 5.96% MF holding, & 12.66% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 6.13% in june to 5.96% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 12.35% in june to 12.66% in the september quarter.

TCS share price has gained 3.81% today to trade at 4122.9 in resonance with its peers. Its peers such as are also on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.85% & 0.91% each respectively.

