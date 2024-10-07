TCS share are down by -0.12%, Nifty down by -0.59%

TCS Share Price Today on : At 07 Oct 11:17 today, TCS shares are trading at price ₹4244, -0.12% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81485.76, down by -0.25%. The stock has hit a high of ₹4297.25 and a low of ₹4229 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 4269.05 10 4273.77 20 4367.00 50 4379.42 100 4151.68 300 4033.75

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹4296.35, ₹4334.15, & ₹4370.3, whereas it has key support levels at ₹4222.4, ₹4186.25, & ₹4148.45.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for TCS was -79.89% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 50.75% .The current P/E of the stock is at 32.98 & P/B is at 16.68.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 5.91% with a target price of ₹4495.00.

The company has a 71.77% promoter holding, 6.13% MF holding, & 12.35% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 5.98% in march to 6.13% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 12.70% in march to 12.35% in the june quarter.