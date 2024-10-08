TCS share are down by -1.24%, Nifty up by 0.67%

TCS Share Price Today on 08-10-2024: On the last trading day, TCS opened at ₹ 4270.85 and closed at ₹ 4219.45. The stock reached a high of ₹ 4272.85 and a low of ₹ 4205 during the day.

TCS Share Price Today on : At 08 Oct 12:00 today, TCS shares are trading at price ₹4219.45, -1.24% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81443.38, up by 0.49%. The stock has hit a high of ₹4272.85 and a low of ₹4205 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 4269.05 10 4273.77 20 4367.00 50 4379.42 100 4151.68 300 4035.76

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹4303.93, ₹4334.52, & ₹4371.78, whereas it has key support levels at ₹4236.08, ₹4198.82, & ₹4168.23.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 50.75% .The current P/E of the stock is at 33.14 & P/B is at 16.76.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 6.86% with a target price of ₹4509.00.

The company has a 71.77% promoter holding, 6.13% MF holding, & 12.35% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 5.98% in march to 6.13% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 12.70% in march to 12.35% in the june quarter.