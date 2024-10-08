Hello User
TCS share are down by -1.24%, Nifty up by 0.67%

Livemint

TCS Share Price Today on 08-10-2024: On the last trading day, TCS opened at 4270.85 and closed at 4219.45. The stock reached a high of 4272.85 and a low of 4205 during the day.

TCS Share Price Today Live Updates

TCS Share Price Today on : At 08 Oct 12:00 today, TCS shares are trading at price 4219.45, -1.24% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 81443.38, up by 0.49%. The stock has hit a high of 4272.85 and a low of 4205 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
54269.05
104273.77
204367.00
504379.42
1004151.68
3004035.76

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 4303.93, 4334.52, & 4371.78, whereas it has key support levels at 4236.08, 4198.82, & 4168.23.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 50.75% .The current P/E of the stock is at 33.14 & P/B is at 16.76.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 6.86% with a target price of 4509.00.

The company has a 71.77% promoter holding, 6.13% MF holding, & 12.35% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 5.98% in march to 6.13% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 12.70% in march to 12.35% in the june quarter.

TCS share price down -1.24% today to trade at 4219.45 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Infosys, HCL Technologies, Tech Mahindra are falling today, but its peers LTI Mindtree are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.67% & 0.49% each respectively.

