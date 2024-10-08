TCS share are down by -1.24%, Nifty up by 0.67%

TCS Share Price Today on
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50 days SMA
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|4269.05
|10
|4273.77
|20
|4367.00
|50
|4379.42
|100
|4151.68
|300
|4035.76
The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹4303.93, ₹4334.52, & ₹4371.78, whereas it has key support levels at ₹4236.08, ₹4198.82, & ₹4168.23.
Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal..
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 50.75%
The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 6.86% with a target price of ₹4509.00.
The company has a 71.77% promoter holding, 6.13% MF holding, & 12.35% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 5.98% in march to 6.13% in the june quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 12.70% in march to 12.35% in the june quarter.
TCS share price down -1.24% today to trade at ₹4219.45 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Infosys, HCL Technologies, Tech Mahindra are falling today, but its peers LTI Mindtree are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.67% & 0.49% each respectively.