TCS share are up by 0.42%, Nifty up by 0.64%

TCS Share Price Today on 09-10-2024: On the last trading day, TCS opened at 4274.65 and closed slightly lower at 4269.25. The stock reached a high of 4290 during the day and a low of 4256.3, indicating a relatively narrow trading range. Overall, the stock saw a slight decline by the end of the trading session.

Published9 Oct 2024, 11:02 AM IST
TCS Share Price Today Live Updates
TCS Share Price Today Live Updates

TCS Share Price Today on : At 09 Oct 12:01 today, TCS shares are trading at price 4269.25, 0.42% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 81885.16, up by 0.31%. The stock has hit a high of 4290 and a low of 4256.3 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20,50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
54261.69
104272.47
204357.73
504378.40
1004155.38
3004038.80

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 4290.42, 4322.63, & 4365.87, whereas it has key support levels at 4214.97, 4171.73, & 4139.52.

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for TCS was -74.36% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 50.75% .The current P/E of the stock is at 32.99 & P/B is at 16.69.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 5.62% with a target price of 4509.00.

The company has a 71.77% promoter holding, 6.13% MF holding, & 12.35% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 5.98% in march to 6.13% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 12.70% in march to 12.35% in the june quarter.

TCS share price has gained 0.42% today to trade at 4269.25 in resonance with its peers. Its peers such as are also on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.64% & 0.31% each respectively.

First Published:9 Oct 2024, 11:02 AM IST
