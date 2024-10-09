TCS share are up by 0.42%, Nifty up by 0.64%

TCS Share Price Today on
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20,50 days SMA
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|4261.69
|10
|4272.47
|20
|4357.73
|50
|4378.40
|100
|4155.38
|300
|4038.80
The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹4290.42, ₹4322.63, & ₹4365.87, whereas it has key support levels at ₹4214.97, ₹4171.73, & ₹4139.52.
Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for TCS was -74.36% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.
Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend.
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 50.75%
The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 5.62% with a target price of ₹4509.00.
The company has a 71.77% promoter holding, 6.13% MF holding, & 12.35% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 5.98% in march to 6.13% in the june quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 12.70% in march to 12.35% in the june quarter.
TCS share price has gained 0.42% today to trade at ₹4269.25 in resonance with its peers. Its peers such as
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess