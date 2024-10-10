TCS Share Price Today on : TCS share are up by 0.32%, Nifty up by 0.29%

TCS Share Price Today on : At 10 Oct 11:00 today, TCS shares are trading at price ₹4266.05, 0.32% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81794.68, up by 0.4%. The stock has hit a high of ₹4290.2 and a low of ₹4248.05 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20,50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 4258.27 10 4270.84 20 4347.65 50 4375.67 100 4159.09 300 4042.12

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹4281.07, ₹4312.18, & ₹4329.37, whereas it has key support levels at ₹4232.77, ₹4215.58, & ₹4184.47.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for TCS was -70.21% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 50.75% .The current P/E of the stock is at 32.99 & P/B is at 16.69.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 5.69% with a target price of ₹4509.00.

The company has a 71.77% promoter holding, 6.13% MF holding, & 12.35% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 5.98% in march to 6.13% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 12.70% in march to 12.35% in the june quarter.