TCS Share Price Today on : TCS share are up by 0.32%, Nifty up by 0.29%

Livemint

TCS Share Price Today on 10-10-2024: On the last trading day, TCS opened at 4248.05 and closed at 4266.05. The stock reached a high of 4290.20 and had a low of 4248.05. Overall, the stock experienced a modest increase, closing higher than its opening price.

TCS Share Price Today Live Updates

TCS Share Price Today on : At 10 Oct 11:00 today, TCS shares are trading at price 4266.05, 0.32% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 81794.68, up by 0.4%. The stock has hit a high of 4290.2 and a low of 4248.05 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20,50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
54258.27
104270.84
204347.65
504375.67
1004159.09
3004042.12

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 4281.07, 4312.18, & 4329.37, whereas it has key support levels at 4232.77, 4215.58, & 4184.47.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for TCS was -70.21% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 50.75% .The current P/E of the stock is at 32.99 & P/B is at 16.69.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 5.69% with a target price of 4509.00.

The company has a 71.77% promoter holding, 6.13% MF holding, & 12.35% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 5.98% in march to 6.13% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 12.70% in march to 12.35% in the june quarter.

TCS share price up 0.32% today to trade at 4266.05 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as LTI Mindtree, Tech Mahindra are falling today, but its peers Oracle Financial Services Softwa, Persistent Systems are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.29% & 0.4% each respectively.

