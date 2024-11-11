Hello User
TCS Share Price Today on 11-11-2024: TCS share price are up by 1.63%, Nifty up by 0.75%

TCS Share Price Today on 11-11-2024: TCS share price are up by 1.63%, Nifty up by 0.75%

TCS Share Price Today on 11-11-2024: On the last trading day, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) opened at 4134.95 and closed at 4212.60. The stock reached a high of 4233.85 and a low of 4119. Overall, the stock experienced a positive movement, closing higher than its opening price.

TCS Share Price Today on 11-11-2024: At 11 Nov 12:00 today, TCS shares are trading at price 4212.6, 1.63% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 79950.76, up by 0.58%. The stock has hit a high of 4233.85 and a low of 4119 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,20,300 days SMA & lower than the 50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,20,300 days SMA & face resistance at 50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
54073.47
104057.98
204071.19
504249.27
1004221.25
3004077.01

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 4171.72, 4196.78, & 4223.82, whereas it has key support levels at 4119.62, 4092.58, & 4067.52.

TCS Share Price Today

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for TCS was -52.83% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is displaying strong indications of a trend reversal following a downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 50.75% & ROA of 31.78% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 31.69 & P/B is at 14.78.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 8.08% with a target price of 4553.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 5.96% MF holding, & 12.66% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 6.13% in june to 5.96% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 12.35% in june to 12.66% in the september quarter.

TCS share price has gained 1.63% today to trade at 4212.6 in resonance with its peers. Its peers such as are also on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.75% & 0.58% each respectively.

