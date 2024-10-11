TCS Share Price Today on : TCS share are down by -2.56%, Nifty down by -0.27%

TCS Share Price Today on
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|4251.47
|10
|4268.83
|20
|4334.92
|50
|4373.11
|100
|4162.61
|300
|4045.09
The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹4280.7, ₹4334.9, & ₹4375.95, whereas it has key support levels at ₹4185.45, ₹4144.4, & ₹4090.2.
Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal..
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 50.75%
The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 9.46% with a target price of ₹4510.00.
The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 6.13% MF holding, & 12.35% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 5.98% in march to 6.13% in the june quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 12.70% in march to 12.35% in the june quarter.
TCS share price down -2.56% today to trade at ₹4120.25 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as are falling today, but its peers Infosys, HCL Technologies, LTI Mindtree, Tech Mahindra are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.27% & -0.3% each respectively.
