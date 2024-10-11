TCS Share Price Today on : TCS share are down by -2.56%, Nifty down by -0.27%

TCS Share Price Today on : At 11 Oct 12:02 today, TCS shares are trading at price ₹4120.25, -2.56% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81370.01, down by -0.3%. The stock has hit a high of ₹4240 and a low of ₹4112.65 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 4251.47 10 4268.83 20 4334.92 50 4373.11 100 4162.61 300 4045.09

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹4280.7, ₹4334.9, & ₹4375.95, whereas it has key support levels at ₹4185.45, ₹4144.4, & ₹4090.2.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 50.75% .The current P/E of the stock is at 32.31 & P/B is at 15.07.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 9.46% with a target price of ₹4510.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 6.13% MF holding, & 12.35% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 5.98% in march to 6.13% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 12.70% in march to 12.35% in the june quarter.