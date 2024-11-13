TCS Share Price Today on 13-11-2024: TCS share price are down by -0.86%, Nifty down by -0.7%

TCS Share Price Today on 13-11-2024: At 13 Nov 11:23 today, TCS shares are trading at price ₹4160.05, -0.86% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹78213.11, down by -0.59%. The stock has hit a high of ₹4195 and a low of ₹4143.2 during the day.
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,20,300 days SMA & lower than the 50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,20,300 days SMA & face resistance at 50,100 days SMA
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|4073.47
|10
|4057.98
|20
|4071.19
|50
|4249.27
|100
|4221.25
|300
|4077.96
The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹4223.92, ₹4247.78, & ₹4277.57, whereas it has key support levels at ₹4170.27, ₹4140.48, & ₹4116.62.
Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is displaying strong indications of a trend reversal following a downtrend.
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 50.75% & ROA of 31.78% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 32.08 & P/B is at 14.96.
The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 9.45% with a target price of ₹4553.00.
The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 5.96% MF holding, & 12.66% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 6.13% in june to 5.96% in the september quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 12.35% in june to 12.66% in the september quarter.
TCS share price down -0.86% today to trade at ₹4160.05 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Infosys, HCL Technologies, LTI Mindtree, Tech Mahindra are falling today, but its peers are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.7% & -0.59% each respectively.
