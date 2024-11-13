TCS Share Price Today on 13-11-2024: TCS share price are down by -0.86%, Nifty down by -0.7%

TCS Share Price Today on 13 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, TCS opened at 4186.75 and closed at 4160.05. The stock reached a high of 4195 and a low of 4143.2 during the day. Overall, there was a decline in the stock price, closing lower than the opening price.

Published13 Nov 2024, 11:23 AM IST
TCS Share Price Today on 13-11-2024: At 13 Nov 11:23 today, TCS shares are trading at price 4160.05, -0.86% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 78213.11, down by -0.59%. The stock has hit a high of 4195 and a low of 4143.2 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,20,300 days SMA & lower than the 50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,20,300 days SMA & face resistance at 50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
54073.47
104057.98
204071.19
504249.27
1004221.25
3004077.96

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 4223.92, 4247.78, & 4277.57, whereas it has key support levels at 4170.27, 4140.48, & 4116.62.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is displaying strong indications of a trend reversal following a downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 50.75% & ROA of 31.78% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 32.08 & P/B is at 14.96.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 9.45% with a target price of 4553.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 5.96% MF holding, & 12.66% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 6.13% in june to 5.96% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 12.35% in june to 12.66% in the september quarter.

TCS share price down -0.86% today to trade at 4160.05 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Infosys, HCL Technologies, LTI Mindtree, Tech Mahindra are falling today, but its peers are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.7% & -0.59% each respectively.

First Published:13 Nov 2024, 11:23 AM IST
