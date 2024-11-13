TCS Share Price Today on 13-11-2024: TCS share price are down by -0.86%, Nifty down by -0.7%

TCS Share Price Today on 13 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, TCS opened at ₹ 4186.75 and closed at ₹ 4160.05. The stock reached a high of ₹ 4195 and a low of ₹ 4143.2 during the day. Overall, there was a decline in the stock price, closing lower than the opening price.

TCS Share Price Today on 13-11-2024: At 13 Nov 11:23 today, TCS shares are trading at price ₹4160.05, -0.86% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹78213.11, down by -0.59%. The stock has hit a high of ₹4195 and a low of ₹4143.2 during the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,20,300 days SMA & lower than the 50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,20,300 days SMA & face resistance at 50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 4073.47 10 4057.98 20 4071.19 50 4249.27 100 4221.25 300 4077.96

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹4223.92, ₹4247.78, & ₹4277.57, whereas it has key support levels at ₹4170.27, ₹4140.48, & ₹4116.62.

TCS Share Price Today

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is displaying strong indications of a trend reversal following a downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 50.75% & ROA of 31.78% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 32.08 & P/B is at 14.96.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 9.45% with a target price of ₹4553.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 5.96% MF holding, & 12.66% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 6.13% in june to 5.96% in the september quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The FII holding has increased from 12.35% in june to 12.66% in the september quarter.