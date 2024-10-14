TCS Share Price Today on : TCS share are down by -0.42%, Nifty up by 0.46%

TCS Share Price Today on 14-10-2024: On the last trading day, TCS opened at ₹ 4145 and closed at ₹ 4133. The stock reached a high of ₹ 4166.4 and a low of ₹ 4121.95 during the session.

TCS Share Price Today on : At 14 Oct 11:21 today, TCS shares are trading at price ₹4133, -0.42% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81908.44, up by 0.65%. The stock has hit a high of ₹4166.4 and a low of ₹4121.95 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 4230.97 10 4250.01 20 4303.75 50 4365.71 100 4169.56 300 4047.50

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹4221.15, ₹4296.3, & ₹4350.65, whereas it has key support levels at ₹4091.65, ₹4037.3, & ₹3962.15.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for TCS was -43.10% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 50.75% .The current P/E of the stock is at 31.71 & P/B is at 14.79.



The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 9.77% with a target price of ₹4537.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 6.13% MF holding, & 12.35% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 5.98% in march to 6.13% in the june quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The FII holding has decreased from 12.70% in march to 12.35% in the june quarter.