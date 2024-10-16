TCS Share Price Today on : TCS share are down by -1.02%, Nifty down by -0.52%

TCS Share Price Today on
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|4203.85
|10
|4232.77
|20
|4284.47
|50
|4360.53
|100
|4172.71
|300
|4050.20
The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹4161.63, ₹4203.27, & ₹4236.58, whereas it has key support levels at ₹4086.68, ₹4053.37, & ₹4011.73.
Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for TCS was -31.13% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.
Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 50.75%
The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 11.74% with a target price of ₹4554.00.
The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 5.96% MF holding, & 12.66% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 6.13% in june to 5.96% in the september quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 12.35% in june to 12.66% in the september quarter.
TCS share price down -1.02% today to trade at ₹4075.6 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Infosys, HCL Technologies, LTI Mindtree, Tech Mahindra are falling today, but its peers are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.52% & -0.42% each respectively.
