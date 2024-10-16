TCS Share Price Today on : TCS share are down by -1.02%, Nifty down by -0.52%

TCS Share Price Today on : At 16 Oct 12:01 today, TCS shares are trading at price ₹4075.6, -1.02% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81479.68, down by -0.42%. The stock has hit a high of ₹4108 and a low of ₹4068.3 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 4203.85 10 4232.77 20 4284.47 50 4360.53 100 4172.71 300 4050.20

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹4161.63, ₹4203.27, & ₹4236.58, whereas it has key support levels at ₹4086.68, ₹4053.37, & ₹4011.73.

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for TCS was -31.13% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 50.75% .The current P/E of the stock is at 31.46 & P/B is at 14.68.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 11.74% with a target price of ₹4554.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 5.96% MF holding, & 12.66% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 6.13% in june to 5.96% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 12.35% in june to 12.66% in the september quarter.