TCS share are down by -3.24%, Nifty up by 0.17%

TCS Share Price Today on : At 18 Sep 12:00 today, TCS shares are trading at price ₹4357.75, -3.24% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹83251.06, up by 0.21%. The stock has hit a high of ₹4516.95 and a low of ₹4351.25 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20 day SMA. The stock will have support at 50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 4508.92 10 4492.73 20 4502.55 50 4338.78 100 4098.50 300 3986.07

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹4537.37, ₹4571.48, & ₹4607.17, whereas it has key support levels at ₹4467.57, ₹4431.88, & ₹4397.77.

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for TCS was -14.57% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal..

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 0.16% with a target price of ₹4364.56.

The company has a 71.77% promoter holding, 6.13% MF holding, & 12.35% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 5.98% in march to 6.13% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 12.70% in march to 12.35% in the june quarter.