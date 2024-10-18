TCS Share Price Today on : TCS share are up by 0.54%, Nifty up by 0.12%

TCS Share Price Today on
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|4145.59
|10
|4198.53
|20
|4244.25
|50
|4356.01
|100
|4177.57
|300
|4053.54
The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹4125.92, ₹4146.43, & ₹4162.92, whereas it has key support levels at ₹4088.92, ₹4072.43, & ₹4051.92.
Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 50.75%
The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 10.31% with a target price of ₹4554.00.
The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 5.96% MF holding, & 12.66% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 6.13% in june to 5.96% in the september quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 12.35% in june to 12.66% in the september quarter.
TCS share price has gained 0.54% today, currently at ₹4128.5, while its peers such as
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess