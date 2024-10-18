TCS Share Price Today on : TCS share are up by 0.54%, Nifty up by 0.12%

TCS Share Price Today on : At 18 Oct 12:01 today, TCS shares are trading at price ₹4128.5, 0.54% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81047.52, up by 0.05%. The stock has hit a high of ₹4146.1 and a low of ₹4090 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 4145.59 10 4198.53 20 4244.25 50 4356.01 100 4177.57 300 4053.54

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹4125.92, ₹4146.43, & ₹4162.92, whereas it has key support levels at ₹4088.92, ₹4072.43, & ₹4051.92.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 50.75% .The current P/E of the stock is at 31.40 & P/B is at 14.65.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 10.31% with a target price of ₹4554.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 5.96% MF holding, & 12.66% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 6.13% in june to 5.96% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 12.35% in june to 12.66% in the september quarter.