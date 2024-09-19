TCS share are down by -0.93%, Nifty up by 0.2%

TCS Share Price Today on : At 19 Sep 12:01 today, TCS shares are trading at price ₹4306.35, -0.93% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹83129.62, up by 0.22%. The stock has hit a high of ₹4421 and a low of ₹4292.5 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 4508.27 10 4491.88 20 4501.60 50 4348.60 100 4105.22 300 3990.95

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹4458.37, ₹4565.73, & ₹4634.42, whereas it has key support levels at ₹4282.32, ₹4213.63, & ₹4106.27.

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for TCS was -20.64% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 50.75% .The current P/E of the stock is at 33.71 & P/B is at 17.05.

The company has a 71.77% promoter holding, 6.13% MF holding, & 12.35% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 5.98% in march to 6.13% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 12.70% in march to 12.35% in the june quarter.