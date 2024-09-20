TCS share are down by -0.12%, Nifty up by 1.21%

TCS Share Price Today on : At 20 Sep 13:00 today, TCS shares are trading at price ₹4291.55, -0.12% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹84383.8, up by 1.44%. The stock has hit a high of ₹4331.2 and a low of ₹4265.65 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 4480.54 10 4478.57 20 4491.34 50 4356.02 100 4110.17 300 3995.16

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹4385.5, ₹4474.05, & ₹4525.9, whereas it has key support levels at ₹4245.1, ₹4193.25, & ₹4104.7.

Till 1 PM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for TCS was -0.72% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 50.75% .The current P/E of the stock is at 33.32 & P/B is at 16.86.

The company has a 71.77% promoter holding, 6.13% MF holding, & 12.35% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 5.98% in march to 6.13% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 12.70% in march to 12.35% in the june quarter.