TCS Share Price Today on : TCS share are down by -0.54%, Nifty down by -0.37%

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|4115.40
|10
|4173.18
|20
|4223.48
|50
|4353.14
|100
|4182.88
|300
|4055.34
The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹4151.77, ₹4182.03, & ₹4217.92, whereas it has key support levels at ₹4085.62, ₹4049.73, & ₹4019.47.
Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 50.75%
The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 11.06% with a target price of ₹4553.00.
The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 5.96% MF holding, & 12.66% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 6.13% in june to 5.96% in the september quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 12.35% in june to 12.66% in the september quarter.
TCS share price down -0.54% today to trade at ₹4099.7 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Infosys are falling today, but its peers HCL Technologies, LTI Mindtree, Tech Mahindra are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.37% & -0.29% each respectively.
