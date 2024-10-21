TCS Share Price Today on : TCS share are down by -0.54%, Nifty down by -0.37%

TCS Share Price Today on : At 21 Oct 12:00 today, TCS shares are trading at price ₹4099.7, -0.54% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹80987.98, down by -0.29%. The stock has hit a high of ₹4138.15 and a low of ₹4086.35 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 4115.40 10 4173.18 20 4223.48 50 4353.14 100 4182.88 300 4055.34

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹4151.77, ₹4182.03, & ₹4217.92, whereas it has key support levels at ₹4085.62, ₹4049.73, & ₹4019.47.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 50.75% .The current P/E of the stock is at 31.51 & P/B is at 14.70.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 11.06% with a target price of ₹4553.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 5.96% MF holding, & 12.66% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 6.13% in june to 5.96% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 12.35% in june to 12.66% in the september quarter.