TCS Share Price Today on 22-11-2024: TCS share price are up by 1.44%, Nifty up by 0.87%

TCS Share Price Today on 22 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, TCS opened at 4079.7 and closed at 4136. The stock reached a high of 4159 and a low of 4053.6 during the day. Overall, the stock experienced an upward movement, closing higher than its opening price.

Published22 Nov 2024, 11:58 AM IST
TCSShare Price Today on 22-11-2024
TCSShare Price Today on 22-11-2024

TCS Share Price Today on 22-11-2024: At 22 Nov 11:58 today, TCS shares are trading at price 4136, 1.44% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 77860.16, up by 0.91%. The stock has hit a high of 4159 and a low of 4053.6 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,20,300 days SMA & lower than the 50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,20,300 days SMA & face resistance at 50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
54109.99
104115.00
204075.67
504204.12
1004239.61
3004086.40

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 4100.97, 4130.93, & 4169.42, whereas it has key support levels at 4032.52, 3994.03, & 3964.07.

TCS Share Price Today

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for TCS was -50.55% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Though the stock is showing signs of bottoming out, investors should exercise patience and await confirmation of a bullish short-term trend for a confirmed reversal..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 50.75% & ROA of 31.78% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 31.13 & P/B is at 14.52.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 9.89% with a target price of 4545.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 4.25% MF holding, & 12.66% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 12.35% in june to 12.66% in the september quarter.

TCS share price has gained 1.44% today to trade at 4136 in resonance with its peers. Its peers such as are also on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.87% & 0.91% each respectively.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

First Published:22 Nov 2024, 11:58 AM IST
