TCS Share Price Today on 22-11-2024: TCS share price are up by 1.44%, Nifty up by 0.87%

TCS Share Price Today on 22 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, TCS opened at ₹ 4079.7 and closed at ₹ 4136. The stock reached a high of ₹ 4159 and a low of ₹ 4053.6 during the day. Overall, the stock experienced an upward movement, closing higher than its opening price.

TCS Share Price Today on 22-11-2024: At 22 Nov 11:58 today, TCS shares are trading at price ₹4136, 1.44% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹77860.16, up by 0.91%. The stock has hit a high of ₹4159 and a low of ₹4053.6 during the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,20,300 days SMA & lower than the 50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,20,300 days SMA & face resistance at 50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 4109.99 10 4115.00 20 4075.67 50 4204.12 100 4239.61 300 4086.40

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹4100.97, ₹4130.93, & ₹4169.42, whereas it has key support levels at ₹4032.52, ₹3994.03, & ₹3964.07.

TCS Share Price Today

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for TCS was -50.55% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Though the stock is showing signs of bottoming out, investors should exercise patience and await confirmation of a bullish short-term trend for a confirmed reversal..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 50.75% & ROA of 31.78% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 31.13 & P/B is at 14.52.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 9.89% with a target price of ₹4545.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 4.25% MF holding, & 12.66% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 12.35% in june to 12.66% in the september quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}