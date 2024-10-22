TCS Share Price Today on : TCS share are down by -0.08%, Nifty down by -0.57%

TCS Share Price Today on 22-10-2024: On the last trading day, TCS opened at ₹ 4054.05 and closed at ₹ 4075.15. The stock reached a high of ₹ 4090 and a low of ₹ 4054.05 during the session. Overall, it showed an upward trend, closing higher than its opening price.

TCS Share Price Today on : At 22 Oct 12:00 today, TCS shares are trading at price ₹4075.15, -0.08% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹80853.87, down by -0.37%. The stock has hit a high of ₹4090 and a low of ₹4054.05 during the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 4115.40 10 4173.18 20 4223.48 50 4353.14 100 4182.88 300 4055.34

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹4120.32, ₹4162.43, & ₹4184.92, whereas it has key support levels at ₹4055.72, ₹4033.23, & ₹3991.12.

TCS Share Price Today {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for TCS was -58.96% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 50.75% .The current P/E of the stock is at 31.51 & P/B is at 14.70. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 11.73% with a target price of ₹4553.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 5.96% MF holding, & 12.66% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The MF holding has decreased from 6.13% in june to 5.96% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 12.35% in june to 12.66% in the september quarter.