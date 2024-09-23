TCS share are down by -0.45%, Nifty up by 0.28%

TCS Share Price Today on
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50 days SMA
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|4389.08
|10
|4443.00
|20
|4472.26
|50
|4369.63
|100
|4119.15
|300
|4000.77
The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹4339.97, ₹4386.93, & ₹4443.17, whereas it has key support levels at ₹4236.77, ₹4180.53, & ₹4133.57.
Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for TCS was -62.21% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.
Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal..
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 50.75%
The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 2.31% with a target price of ₹4364.56.
The company has a 71.77% promoter holding, 6.13% MF holding, & 12.35% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 5.98% in march to 6.13% in the june quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 12.70% in march to 12.35% in the june quarter.
TCS share price down -0.45% today to trade at ₹4266.05 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Infosys, HCL Technologies, LTI Mindtree, Tech Mahindra are falling today, but its peers are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.28% & 0.19% each respectively.
