TCS share are down by -0.45%, Nifty up by 0.28%

TCS Share Price Today on 23-09-2024: On the last trading day, TCS opened at ₹ 4286.05 and closed at ₹ 4266.05. The stock reached a high of ₹ 4303.95 and a low of ₹ 4252.70 during the day.

At 23 Sep 12:01 today, TCS shares are trading at price ₹4266.05, -0.45% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹84701.73, up by 0.19%. The stock has hit a high of ₹4303.95 and a low of ₹4252.7 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 4389.08 10 4443.00 20 4472.26 50 4369.63 100 4119.15 300 4000.77

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹4339.97, ₹4386.93, & ₹4443.17, whereas it has key support levels at ₹4236.77, ₹4180.53, & ₹4133.57.

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for TCS was -62.21% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 50.75% .The current P/E of the stock is at 33.24 & P/B is at 16.81.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 2.31% with a target price of ₹4364.56.

The company has a 71.77% promoter holding, 6.13% MF holding, & 12.35% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 5.98% in march to 6.13% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 12.70% in march to 12.35% in the june quarter.