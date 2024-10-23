TCS Share Price Today on : TCS share are up by 1.92%, Nifty up by 0.42%

TCS Share Price Today on
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|4103.73
|10
|4153.79
|20
|4213.13
|50
|4351.29
|100
|4185.26
|300
|4056.81
The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹4064.62, ₹4118.93, & ₹4148.07, whereas it has key support levels at ₹3981.17, ₹3952.03, & ₹3897.72.
Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for TCS was -68.26% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 50.75%
The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 11.24% with a target price of ₹4553.00.
The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 5.96% MF holding, & 12.66% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 6.13% in june to 5.96% in the september quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 12.35% in june to 12.66% in the september quarter.
TCS share price has gained 1.92% today to trade at ₹4092.95 in resonance with its peers. Its peers such as
