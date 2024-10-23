TCS Share Price Today on : TCS share are up by 1.92%, Nifty up by 0.42%

TCS Share Price Today on 23-10-2024: On the last trading day, TCS opened at 3986.55 and closed at 4092.95. The stock reached a high of 4092.95 and a low of 3986.55, indicating a range of fluctuation within the day. Overall, the stock experienced a positive movement, closing significantly higher than its opening price.

Published23 Oct 2024, 11:23 AM IST
TCS Share Price Today Live Updates
TCS Share Price Today Live Updates

TCS Share Price Today on : At 23 Oct 11:23 today, TCS shares are trading at price 4092.95, 1.92% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 80536.01, up by 0.39%. The stock has hit a high of 4092.95 and a low of 3986.55 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
54103.73
104153.79
204213.13
504351.29
1004185.26
3004056.81

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 4064.62, 4118.93, & 4148.07, whereas it has key support levels at 3981.17, 3952.03, & 3897.72.

TCS Share Price Today

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for TCS was -68.26% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 50.75% .The current P/E of the stock is at 31.18 & P/B is at 14.54.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 11.24% with a target price of 4553.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 5.96% MF holding, & 12.66% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 6.13% in june to 5.96% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 12.35% in june to 12.66% in the september quarter.

TCS share price has gained 1.92% today to trade at 4092.95 in resonance with its peers. Its peers such as are also on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.42% & 0.39% each respectively.

First Published:23 Oct 2024, 11:23 AM IST
