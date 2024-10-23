TCS Share Price Today on : TCS share are up by 1.92%, Nifty up by 0.42%

TCS Share Price Today on 23-10-2024: On the last trading day, TCS opened at ₹ 3986.55 and closed at ₹ 4092.95. The stock reached a high of ₹ 4092.95 and a low of ₹ 3986.55, indicating a range of fluctuation within the day. Overall, the stock experienced a positive movement, closing significantly higher than its opening price.

TCS Share Price Today on : At 23 Oct 11:23 today, TCS shares are trading at price ₹4092.95, 1.92% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹80536.01, up by 0.39%. The stock has hit a high of ₹4092.95 and a low of ₹3986.55 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

Days Simple Moving Average 5 4103.73 10 4153.79 20 4213.13 50 4351.29 100 4185.26 300 4056.81

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹4064.62, ₹4118.93, & ₹4148.07, whereas it has key support levels at ₹3981.17, ₹3952.03, & ₹3897.72.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for TCS was -68.26% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 50.75% .The current P/E of the stock is at 31.18 & P/B is at 14.54.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 11.24% with a target price of ₹4553.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 5.96% MF holding, & 12.66% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 6.13% in june to 5.96% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 12.35% in june to 12.66% in the september quarter.