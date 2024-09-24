TCS share are down by -0.21%, Nifty up by 0.05%

TCS Share Price Today on 24-09-2024: On the last trading day, TCS opened at 4264.95 and closed at 4258.80. The stock reached a high of 4275 and a low of 4243.35 during the day. Overall, the price movement reflects a slight decrease from the opening to the closing price.

Livemint
Published24 Sep 2024, 11:00 AM IST
TCS Share Price Today Live Updates

TCS Share Price Today on : At 24 Sep 11:00 today, TCS shares are trading at price 4258.8, -0.21% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 84994.46, up by 0.08%. The stock has hit a high of 4275 and a low of 4243.35 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
54389.08
104443.00
204472.26
504369.63
1004119.15
3004000.77

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 4302.03, 4333.92, & 4358.43, whereas it has key support levels at 4245.63, 4221.12, & 4189.23.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for TCS was -53.27% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 50.75% .The current P/E of the stock is at 33.11 & P/B is at 16.75.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 2.60% with a target price of 4369.44.

The company has a 71.77% promoter holding, 6.13% MF holding, & 12.35% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 5.98% in march to 6.13% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 12.70% in march to 12.35% in the june quarter.

TCS share price down -0.21% today to trade at 4258.8 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Infosys, LTI Mindtree, Tech Mahindra are falling today, but its peers HCL Technologies are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.05% & 0.08% each respectively.

First Published:24 Sep 2024, 11:00 AM IST
