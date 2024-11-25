TCS Share Price Today on 25-11-2024: TCS share price are up by 1.18%, Nifty up by 1.72%

TCS Share Price Today on 25 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, TCS opened at 4293.95 and closed slightly higher at 4295.95. The stock reached a high of 4309.25 and a low of 4253.90 during the day, indicating some volatility within the trading session. Overall, TCS demonstrated a modest increase in price, closing just above its opening value.

Published25 Nov 2024, 11:00 AM IST
TCSShare Price Today on 25-11-2024
TCSShare Price Today on 25-11-2024

TCS Share Price Today on 25-11-2024: At 25 Nov 11:00 today, TCS shares are trading at price 4295.95, 1.18% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 80335.21, up by 1.54%. The stock has hit a high of 4309.25 and a low of 4253.9 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
54105.59
104136.24
204087.69
504191.38
1004244.46
3004088.50

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 4312.63, 4384.27, & 4513.58, whereas it has key support levels at 4111.68, 3982.37, & 3910.73.

TCS Share Price Today

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for TCS was -55.96% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 50.75% & ROA of 31.78% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 32.44 & P/B is at 15.13.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 5.82% with a target price of 4546.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 4.25% MF holding, & 12.66% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 12.35% in june to 12.66% in the september quarter.

TCS share price up 1.18% today to trade at 4295.95 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Infosys, HCL Technologies are falling today, but its peers LTI Mindtree, Tech Mahindra are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 1.72% & 1.54% each respectively.

First Published:25 Nov 2024, 11:00 AM IST
TCS Share Price Today on 25-11-2024: TCS share price are up by 1.18%, Nifty up by 1.72%

