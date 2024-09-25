TCS share are down by -0.52%, Nifty down by -0.16%

TCS Share Price Today on 25-09-2024: On the last trading day, TCS opened at ₹ 4257.95 and closed at ₹ 4250. During the day, the stock reached a high of ₹ 4274 and a low of ₹ 4246.

TCS Share Price Today on : At 25 Sep 12:00 today, TCS shares are trading at price ₹4250, -0.52% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹84793.48, down by -0.14%. The stock has hit a high of ₹4274 and a low of ₹4246 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 4339.99 10 4424.46 20 4460.58 50 4376.52 100 4123.60 300 4004.76

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹4293.43, ₹4317.72, & ₹4344.43, whereas it has key support levels at ₹4242.43, ₹4215.72, & ₹4191.43.

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for TCS was -44.14% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 50.75% .The current P/E of the stock is at 33.13 & P/B is at 16.76.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 3.56% with a target price of ₹4401.10.

The company has a 71.77% promoter holding, 6.13% MF holding, & 12.35% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 5.98% in march to 6.13% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 12.70% in march to 12.35% in the june quarter.