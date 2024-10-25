Hello User
TCS Share Price Today on : TCS share are up by 0.27%, Nifty down by -0.98%

TCS Share Price Today on : TCS share are up by 0.27%, Nifty down by -0.98%

TCS Share Price Today on 25-10-2024: On the last trading day, TCS opened at 4069.90 and closed slightly lower at 4058.95. The stock experienced a high of 4091.75 and a low of 4034. Overall, it showed a minor decline from the opening to the closing price.

TCS Share Price Today Live Updates

TCS Share Price Today on : At 25 Oct 12:01 today, TCS shares are trading at price 4058.95, 0.27% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 79376.32, down by -0.86%. The stock has hit a high of 4091.75 and a low of 4034 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
54077.78
104111.68
204190.26
504344.42
1004190.67
3004059.29

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 4081.67, 4117.83, & 4156.67, whereas it has key support levels at 4006.67, 3967.83, & 3931.67.

TCS Share Price Today

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for TCS was -43.09% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 50.75% .The current P/E of the stock is at 30.94 & P/B is at 14.43.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 12.17% with a target price of 4553.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 5.96% MF holding, & 12.66% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 6.13% in june to 5.96% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 12.35% in june to 12.66% in the september quarter.

TCS share price up 0.27% today to trade at 4058.95 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Infosys, LTI Mindtree, Tech Mahindra are falling today, but its peers HCL Technologies are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.98% & -0.86% each respectively.

