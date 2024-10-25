TCS Share Price Today on : TCS share are up by 0.27%, Nifty down by -0.98%

TCS Share Price Today on 25-10-2024: On the last trading day, TCS opened at ₹ 4069.90 and closed slightly lower at ₹ 4058.95. The stock experienced a high of ₹ 4091.75 and a low of ₹ 4034. Overall, it showed a minor decline from the opening to the closing price.

TCS Share Price Today on : At 25 Oct 12:01 today, TCS shares are trading at price ₹4058.95, 0.27% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹79376.32, down by -0.86%. The stock has hit a high of ₹4091.75 and a low of ₹4034 during the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 4077.78 10 4111.68 20 4190.26 50 4344.42 100 4190.67 300 4059.29

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹4081.67, ₹4117.83, & ₹4156.67, whereas it has key support levels at ₹4006.67, ₹3967.83, & ₹3931.67.

TCS Share Price Today {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for TCS was -43.09% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 50.75% .The current P/E of the stock is at 30.94 & P/B is at 14.43. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 12.17% with a target price of ₹4553.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 5.96% MF holding, & 12.66% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The MF holding has decreased from 6.13% in june to 5.96% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 12.35% in june to 12.66% in the september quarter.