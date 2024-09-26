TCS share are up by 0.35%, Nifty up by 0.25%

TCS Share Price Today on 26-09-2024: On the last trading day, TCS opened at 4255 and closed at 4291.1. The stock reached a high of 4316.35 and a low of 4255, indicating a day of slight upward movement with a range of prices.

Published26 Sep 2024, 11:04 AM IST
TCS Share Price Today Live Updates

TCS Share Price Today on : At 26 Sep 12:01 today, TCS shares are trading at price 4291.1, 0.35% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 85435.46, up by 0.31%. The stock has hit a high of 4316.35 and a low of 4255 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
54293.74
104401.01
204449.48
504378.27
1004127.69
3004008.56

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 4303.07, 4321.13, & 4352.67, whereas it has key support levels at 4253.47, 4221.93, & 4203.87.

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for TCS was -1.74% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 50.75% .The current P/E of the stock is at 33.16 & P/B is at 16.77.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 2.56% with a target price of 4401.10.

The company has a 71.77% promoter holding, 6.13% MF holding, & 12.35% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 5.98% in march to 6.13% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 12.70% in march to 12.35% in the june quarter.

TCS share price has gained 0.35% today to trade at 4291.1 in resonance with its peers. Its peers such as are also on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.25% & 0.31% each respectively.

First Published:26 Sep 2024, 11:04 AM IST
