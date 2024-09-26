TCS share are up by 0.35%, Nifty up by 0.25%

TCS Share Price Today on
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50 days SMA
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|4293.74
|10
|4401.01
|20
|4449.48
|50
|4378.27
|100
|4127.69
|300
|4008.56
The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹4303.07, ₹4321.13, & ₹4352.67, whereas it has key support levels at ₹4253.47, ₹4221.93, & ₹4203.87.
Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for TCS was -1.74% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.
Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal..
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 50.75%
The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 2.56% with a target price of ₹4401.10.
The company has a 71.77% promoter holding, 6.13% MF holding, & 12.35% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 5.98% in march to 6.13% in the june quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 12.70% in march to 12.35% in the june quarter.
TCS share price has gained 0.35% today to trade at ₹4291.1 in resonance with its peers.
