TCS share are up by 0.66%, Nifty up by 0.21%

TCS Share Price Today on : At 27 Sep 11:06 today, TCS shares are trading at price ₹4319.7, 0.66% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹85841.54, up by 0.01%. The stock has hit a high of ₹4378.45 and a low of ₹4314 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20,50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 4279.61 10 4380.08 20 4437.94 50 4380.43 100 4132.06 300 4012.47

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹4317.73, ₹4345.67, & ₹4374.53, whereas it has key support levels at ₹4260.93, ₹4232.07, & ₹4204.13.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for TCS was -6.67% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 50.75% .The current P/E of the stock is at 33.29 & P/B is at 16.84.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 1.88% with a target price of ₹4401.10.

The company has a 71.77% promoter holding, 6.13% MF holding, & 12.35% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 5.98% in march to 6.13% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 12.70% in march to 12.35% in the june quarter.