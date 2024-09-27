Hello User
TCS share are up by 0.66%, Nifty up by 0.21%

TCS share are up by 0.66%, Nifty up by 0.21%

Livemint

TCS Share Price Today on 27-09-2024: On the last trading day, TCS opened at 4343.35 and closed at 4319.70. The stock reached a high of 4378.45 and a low of 4314. Overall, the stock experienced fluctuations within this range throughout the day.

TCS Share Price Today Live Updates

TCS Share Price Today on : At 27 Sep 11:06 today, TCS shares are trading at price 4319.7, 0.66% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 85841.54, up by 0.01%. The stock has hit a high of 4378.45 and a low of 4314 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20,50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
54279.61
104380.08
204437.94
504380.43
1004132.06
3004012.47

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 4317.73, 4345.67, & 4374.53, whereas it has key support levels at 4260.93, 4232.07, & 4204.13.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for TCS was -6.67% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 50.75% .The current P/E of the stock is at 33.29 & P/B is at 16.84.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 1.88% with a target price of 4401.10.

The company has a 71.77% promoter holding, 6.13% MF holding, & 12.35% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 5.98% in march to 6.13% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 12.70% in march to 12.35% in the june quarter.

TCS share price has gained 0.66% today to trade at 4319.7 in resonance with its peers. Its peers such as are also on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.21% & 0.01% each respectively.

