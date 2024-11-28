TCS Share Price Today on 28-11-2024: TCS share price are down by -1.29%, Nifty down by -0.68%

TCS Share Price Today on 28 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, TCS opened at 4327.95 and closed at 4276.40. The stock reached a high of 4340.10 and a low of 4265. This indicates a slight decline in the stock price from the opening to the closing, despite reaching a higher point during the day.

Livemint
Published28 Nov 2024, 11:15 AM IST
TCSShare Price Today on 28-11-2024
TCSShare Price Today on 28-11-2024

TCS Share Price Today on 28-11-2024: At 28 Nov 11:15 today, TCS shares are trading at price 4276.4, -1.29% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 79566.41, down by -0.83%. The stock has hit a high of 4340.1 and a low of 4265 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
54139.38
104152.81
204101.04
504187.98
1004247.87
3004092.46

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 4366.52, 4398.63, & 4419.87, whereas it has key support levels at 4313.17, 4291.93, & 4259.82.

TCS Share Price Today

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for TCS was -60.17% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 50.75% & ROA of 31.78% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 33.11 & P/B is at 15.44.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 6.30% with a target price of 4546.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 4.25% MF holding, & 12.66% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 12.35% in june to 12.66% in the september quarter.

TCS share price down -1.29% today to trade at 4276.4 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Infosys, HCL Technologies, LTI Mindtree, Tech Mahindra are falling today, but its peers are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.68% & -0.83% each respectively.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:28 Nov 2024, 11:15 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsTCS Share Price Today on 28-11-2024: TCS share price are down by -1.29%, Nifty down by -0.68%

Most Active Stocks

Adani Power share price

567.60
12:12 PM | 28 NOV 2024
43.8 (8.36%)

Indian Oil Corporation share price

139.10
12:12 PM | 28 NOV 2024
0.15 (0.11%)

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone share price

1,193.90
12:12 PM | 28 NOV 2024
-5.85 (-0.49%)

Adani Enterprises share price

2,490.85
12:12 PM | 28 NOV 2024
92.5 (3.86%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Eid Parry India share price

879.25
12:01 PM | 28 NOV 2024
30.9 (3.64%)

Caplin Point Laboratories share price

2,110.45
11:58 AM | 28 NOV 2024
28.25 (1.36%)

Computer Age Management Services share price

4,910.00
12:01 PM | 28 NOV 2024
53.6 (1.1%)

Eclerx Services share price

3,467.95
12:00 PM | 28 NOV 2024
4.8 (0.14%)
More from 52 Week High

Triveni Turbines share price

797.00
12:01 PM | 28 NOV 2024
-38.3 (-4.59%)

Amber Enterprises India share price

6,181.00
12:02 PM | 28 NOV 2024
-291.8 (-4.51%)

L&T Technology Services share price

5,248.75
12:02 PM | 28 NOV 2024
-182.2 (-3.35%)

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra share price

79.90
12:01 PM | 28 NOV 2024
-2.57 (-3.12%)
More from Top Losers

Honasa Consumer share price

251.55
11:45 AM | 28 NOV 2024
22.85 (9.99%)

Adani Power share price

567.00
12:02 PM | 28 NOV 2024
43.2 (8.25%)

ITI share price

293.30
12:02 PM | 28 NOV 2024
17.55 (6.36%)

Tube Investments Of India share price

3,561.15
12:02 PM | 28 NOV 2024
171.85 (5.07%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    77,535.00290.00
    Chennai
    77,541.00290.00
    Delhi
    77,693.00290.00
    Kolkata
    77,545.00290.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    103.02/L0.10
    Chennai
    100.90/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.77/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.