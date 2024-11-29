TCS Share Price Today on 29-11-2024: TCS share price are up by 0.82%, Nifty up by 0.91%

TCS Share Price Today on 29 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) opened at ₹ 4219.95 and closed at ₹ 4282.80. The stock reached a high of ₹ 4298 and a low of ₹ 4196 during the trading session. Overall, TCS experienced a positive movement, closing higher than its opening price.

TCS Share Price Today on 29-11-2024: At 29 Nov 11:06 today, TCS shares are trading at price ₹4282.8, 0.82% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹79720.55, up by 0.86%. The stock has hit a high of ₹4298 and a low of ₹4196 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

Days Simple Moving Average 5 4205.85 10 4173.50 20 4115.74 50 4184.67 100 4251.23 300 4095.11

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹4312.77, ₹4379.83, & ₹4419.72, whereas it has key support levels at ₹4205.82, ₹4165.93, & ₹4098.87.

TCS Share Price Today

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for TCS was -62.03% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock may have breached crucial resistance levels, potentially leading to further price increases in the future..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 50.75% & ROA of 31.78% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 32.44 & P/B is at 15.13.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 6.15% with a target price of ₹4546.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 4.25% MF holding, & 12.66% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 12.35% in june to 12.66% in the september quarter.