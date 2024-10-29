Hello User
TCS Share Price Today on 29-10-2024: TCS share price are down by -0.47%, Nifty down by -0.16%

TCS Share Price Today on 29-10-2024: TCS share price are down by -0.47%, Nifty down by -0.16%

Livemint

TCS Share Price Today on 29-10-2024: On the last trading day, TCS opened at 4090.05 and closed at 4074. The stock reached a high of 4101 and a low of 4059.55 during the day.

TCSShare Price Today on 29-10-2024

TCS Share Price Today on 29-10-2024: At 29 Oct 13:00 today, TCS shares are trading at price 4074, -0.47% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 80006.67, up by 0%. The stock has hit a high of 4101 and a low of 4059.55 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,300 days SMA & lower than the 10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,300 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
54053.38
104084.39
204167.20
504336.81
1004197.96
3004061.92

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 4133.7, 4175.35, & 4216.7, whereas it has key support levels at 4050.7, 4009.35, & 3967.7.

TCS Share Price Today

Till 1 PM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for TCS was -58.99% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 50.75% & ROA of 31.78% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 31.27 & P/B is at 14.58.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 11.76% with a target price of 4553.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 5.96% MF holding, & 12.66% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 6.13% in june to 5.96% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 12.35% in june to 12.66% in the september quarter.

TCS share price down -0.47% today to trade at 4074 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Infosys, HCL Technologies, LTI Mindtree, Tech Mahindra are falling today, but its peers are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up -0.16% & 0% each respectively.

