TCS Share Price Today on : TCS share are down by -0.33%, Nifty down by -0.66%

TCS Share Price Today on : At 29 Oct 11:25 today, TCS shares are trading at price ₹4079.65, -0.33% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹79586.37, down by -0.52%. The stock has hit a high of ₹4101 and a low of ₹4059.55 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,300 days SMA & lower than the 10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,300 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 4053.38 10 4084.39 20 4167.20 50 4336.81 100 4197.96 300 4061.92

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹4133.7, ₹4175.35, & ₹4216.7, whereas it has key support levels at ₹4050.7, ₹4009.35, & ₹3967.7.

TCS Share Price Today

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for TCS was -71.49% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 50.75% .The current P/E of the stock is at 31.27 & P/B is at 14.58.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 11.60% with a target price of ₹4553.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 5.96% MF holding, & 12.66% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 6.13% in june to 5.96% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 12.35% in june to 12.66% in the september quarter.