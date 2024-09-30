TCS share are down by -0.6%, Nifty down by -1.07%

TCS Share Price Today on
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50 days SMA
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|4283.24
|10
|4336.16
|20
|4414.84
|50
|4382.65
|100
|4139.07
|300
|4017.81
The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹4355.07, ₹4405.03, & ₹4432.07, whereas it has key support levels at ₹4278.07, ₹4251.03, & ₹4201.07.
Till 1 PM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for TCS was -41.72% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.
Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal..
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 50.75%
The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 2.75% with a target price of ₹4401.10.
The company has a 71.77% promoter holding, 6.13% MF holding, & 12.35% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 5.98% in march to 6.13% in the june quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 12.70% in march to 12.35% in the june quarter.
TCS share price down -0.6% today to trade at ₹4283.1 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Infosys, Tech Mahindra are falling today, but its peers HCL Technologies, LTI Mindtree are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -1.07% & -1.14% each respectively.
