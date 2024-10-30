TCS Share Price Today on : TCS share are up by 0.58%, Nifty down by -0.05%

TCS Share Price Today on : At 30 Oct 13:02 today, TCS shares are trading at price ₹4100.8, 0.58% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹80294.48, down by -0.09%. The stock has hit a high of ₹4107.8 and a low of ₹4075 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,300 days SMA & lower than the 20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,300 days SMA & face resistance at 20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 4056.33 10 4080.03 20 4156.40 50 4330.34 100 4201.74 300 4063.52

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹4097.3, ₹4122.1, & ₹4140.7, whereas it has key support levels at ₹4053.9, ₹4035.3, & ₹4010.5.

Till 1 PM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for TCS was -60.33% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Initial signs of a trend reversal are evident following the recent downtrend..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 50.75% .The current P/E of the stock is at 31.15 & P/B is at 14.53.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 11.03% with a target price of ₹4553.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 5.96% MF holding, & 12.66% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 6.13% in june to 5.96% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 12.35% in june to 12.66% in the september quarter.