Business News/ Markets / TCS Share Price Today on : TCS share are up by 0.58%, Nifty down by -0.05%

TCS Share Price Today on 30-10-2024: On the last trading day, TCS had an opening price of 4099.95 and closed at 4100.80. The stock reached a high of 4107.80 and a low of 4075 during the day. Overall, TCS experienced a slight increase in its closing price, indicating a positive movement in the stock.

TCS Share Price Today Live Updates

TCS Share Price Today on : At 30 Oct 13:02 today, TCS shares are trading at price 4100.8, 0.58% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 80294.48, down by -0.09%. The stock has hit a high of 4107.8 and a low of 4075 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,300 days SMA & lower than the 20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,300 days SMA & face resistance at 20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
54056.33
104080.03
204156.40
504330.34
1004201.74
3004063.52

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 4097.3, 4122.1, & 4140.7, whereas it has key support levels at 4053.9, 4035.3, & 4010.5.

TCS Share Price Today

Till 1 PM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for TCS was -60.33% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Initial signs of a trend reversal are evident following the recent downtrend..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 50.75% .The current P/E of the stock is at 31.15 & P/B is at 14.53.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 11.03% with a target price of 4553.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 5.96% MF holding, & 12.66% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 6.13% in june to 5.96% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 12.35% in june to 12.66% in the september quarter.

TCS share price up 0.58% today to trade at 4100.8 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Infosys, HCL Technologies are falling today, but its peers LTI Mindtree, Tech Mahindra are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.05% & -0.09% each respectively.

