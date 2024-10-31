TCS Share Price Today on 31-10-2024: TCS share price are down by -2.69%, Nifty down by -0.41%

TCS Share Price Today on 31-10-2024: On the last trading day, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) opened at ₹ 4058.45 and closed at ₹ 3975.50. The stock reached a high of ₹ 4079.95 and a low of ₹ 3961.00 during the day. Overall, the stock experienced a decline from its opening price to its closing price.

TCS Share Price Today on 31-10-2024: At 31 Oct 12:01 today, TCS shares are trading at price ₹3975.5, -2.69% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹79507.17, down by -0.54%. The stock has hit a high of ₹4079.95 and a low of ₹3961 during the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 4068.60 10 4076.00 20 4146.84 50 4322.09 100 4205.04 300 4065.50

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹4100.97, ₹4119.98, & ₹4132.97, whereas it has key support levels at ₹4068.97, ₹4055.98, & ₹4036.97.

TCS Share Price Today {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for TCS was -11.80% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 50.75% & ROA of 31.78% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 31.22 & P/B is at 14.56. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 14.53% with a target price of ₹4553.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 5.96% MF holding, & 12.66% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The MF holding has decreased from 6.13% in june to 5.96% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 12.35% in june to 12.66% in the september quarter.