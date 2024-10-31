Hello User
TCS Share Price Today on : TCS share are down by -2.8%, Nifty down by -0.56%

TCS Share Price Today on : TCS share are down by -2.8%, Nifty down by -0.56%

Livemint

TCS Share Price Today on 31-10-2024: On the last trading day, TCS opened at 4058.45 and closed at 3971.25. The stock reached a high of 4079.95 and a low of 3959 during the day. This indicates a decline in price from the opening to the closing, with a notable range between the high and low values.

TCS Share Price Today Live Updates

TCS Share Price Today on : At 31 Oct 16:01 today, TCS shares are trading at price 3971.25, -2.8% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 79389.06, down by -0.69%. The stock has hit a high of 4079.95 and a low of 3959 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
54068.60
104076.00
204146.84
504322.09
1004205.04
3004065.50

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 4038.87, 4117.73, & 4157.17, whereas it has key support levels at 3920.57, 3881.13, & 3802.27.

TCS Share Price Today

Till 4 PM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for TCS was 24.44% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 50.75% .The current P/E of the stock is at 31.22 & P/B is at 14.56.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 14.65% with a target price of 4553.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 5.96% MF holding, & 12.66% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 6.13% in june to 5.96% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 12.35% in june to 12.66% in the september quarter.

TCS share price down -2.8% today to trade at 3971.25 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Infosys, HCL Technologies, LTI Mindtree, Tech Mahindra are falling today, but its peers are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.56% & -0.69% each respectively.

