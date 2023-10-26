Tech Mahindra falls 5% on weak Q2 earnings: Should you still buy?
Shares of Tech Mahindra fell on Thursday after it reported a sharp fall in its net profit in the Sept quarter (Q2FY24). It also failed to meet street expectations on both profit and revenue. Further cuts in target prices and earnings estimates by various brokerages also kept the sentiment negative.
